WATCH: Ram Charan, Salman Khan & Venkatesh dancing to Munna Badnaam Hua song is one EPIC moment

From praising each other to dancing to their heart's content, Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati painted the town red with their bonding at Dabangg 3's pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Bollywood superstar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The actor along with his team is travelling city to city for the film's promotions. After Bengaluru, Salman visited Hyderabad along with Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhudheva, and others. For the recent round of promotions in Hyderabad, South celebs Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati graced the event. The grand pre-release event of Dabangg 3 witnessed South stars having a gala time with Salman Khan.

From praising each other to dancing their heart out, Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati painted the town red with their bonding. We have come across a video of the three dancing to Dabangg 3's popular song Munna Badnaam Hua and we just can't keep calm. Charan, Salman and Victory Venkatesh dancing together on the stage is one epic moment. They removed their belts out and danced to the hook step from the song. The crowd went beserk as they tapped the feet together. The only thing that we can picture right now is them being in one frame on the big screen.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The film is set to hit the screens on December 20. The hit franchise will see Salman Khan returning with the iconic character Chulbul Pandey.

