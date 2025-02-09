WATCH: Ram Charan sports rugged bearded look at Mumbai airport; Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni return after meeting PM Modi

Ram Charan was recently spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. The Game Changer actor exuded charm with his rugged, bearded look and long locks for his upcoming film, RC16. At the airport, he greeted fans and waved at them with a bright smile.

For his airport look, he wore a simple navy blue shirt paired with black pants and shoes. He completed his outfit with statement accessories and black sunglasses. Soon after his video surfaced online, netizens took to the comments to react to his new look. A social media user wrote, "Game changer spotted."

On the other hand, Nagarjuna was spotted with his wife Amala Akkineni at the Hyderabad airport as they returned from Delhi. Recently, the duo, along with Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, met with PM Modi in Delhi to present the book titled Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva in honor of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's legacy.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna took to his X handle to express his deep gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for their meeting at Parliament House. He shared that it was an honor to present Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. He appreciated the Prime Minister’s recognition of ANR’s contributions and called it a cherished honor for his family.

In another post, he wrote, "It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers."

On the work front, Ram Charan has started shooting for RC16 with Buchi Babu Sana. The movie will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Recently, the actor featured in Game Changer, but it turned out to be a box-office debacle. It is currently streaming online on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera. Next, he will feature in Coolie alongside Rajinikanth.