WATCH: Ram Charan turns chef as he prepares dinner for wife Upasana during lockdown

Ram Charan donned the chef's hat during the lockdown and has cooked yummy looking dinner for his wife Upasana. Watch the video here.

In a way lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, has got a lot of positive change and also, we are getting a chance to witness something unusual among the celebrities. Recently, we saw superstar Mahesh Babu, who is mostly busy with the shooting of his films, enjoying his time with kids at home. Namrata Shirodkar captured the moment where Mahesh Babu was seen laughing his heart out as he enjoyed game time with kids-Sitara and Gautam. Now, we see RRR star ram Charan cooking for his ladylove. The actor donned the chef's hat during the lockdown and has cooked yummy looking dinner for his wife Upasana.

The dashing Telugu star took to the Instagram story and flaunted his cooking skills. One can see in the video, Charan cooking it with all confidence while Upasana captures it. Ram Charan wrote: "Cooking dinner for the Mrs." Upasana replied to the video saying, You passed with flying colours." Ram Charan is channelling his inner chef like a boss and you need to watch it right away.

Check out Ram Charan's video below:

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in June, 2012 and ever since the couple has been setting goals. Recently, during Rangasthalam actor's birthday, Upasana decided to bake a cake for him at home. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday Mr C. @alwaysramcharan - I’m sure u enjoyed ur birthday cake."

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also stars and in supporting roles. RRR is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×