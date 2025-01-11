WATCH: Ram Charan waves and meets a sea of fans gathered outside his home, wins hearts with his cute gesture

Ram Charan is riding at the forefront of success at the moment, after his film Game Changer received a wondrous response from fans after its release just a day ago. The movie has been loved by the audience for more than one reason. And now, fans of the actor have reached outside his home, as they ceremoniously celebrated his win.

In the videos that have gone viral across social media, a sea of fans can be seen hoisting banners and placards with Ram Charan’s photos on them outside his residence. They were even heard rooting with his name.

And surely so, the actor came to his window first and waved at his fans, thanking them for their special gesture.

Check out the glimpses here:

That’s not all. After a few moments, Ram Charan even came down to meet his fans up close and personal. He received a grand welcome from his fans, who couldn’t control their excitement at seeing their favourite actor greeting them in a heartfelt way.

Watch the videos here:

The star folded his hands in a namaste gesture as he greeted everyone who had made this much effort to come and celebrate his film. Moreover, Ram Charan also accepted a photo frame one of his fans brought along, making it a special moment for the latter.

Well, the superstar looked dashing as usual, rocking an all-black look. He wore a cap and a pair of glasses to accentuate his day look.

Coming back to his recent film release, Game Changer, the political action thriller co-starring Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in crucial roles, has received a positive response from fans after only watching an FDFS show.

