WATCH: Ram Charan wishes his 'Appa' and Acharya Chiranjeevi with a priceless video and it is pure love

The adorable father-son duo relationship of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has left us in awe yet again. On Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday, Ram Charan has shared a video having all the heartwarming moments of them together from the sets of their upcoming film Acharya. Sharing a 55-second video, Ram Charan wrote, "Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa! My #Acharya… Happy Birthday! @KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

The video is a perfect birthday treat to Chiranjeevi's fans. Earlier, sharing his dream come true moment of teaming up with farther Chiranjeevi for the first time in his 13 years of career, Ram Charan said, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

