WATCH: Ram Charan wishes his 'Appa' and Acharya Chiranjeevi with a priceless video and it is pure love
The adorable father-son duo relationship of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has left us in awe yet again. On Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday, Ram Charan has shared a video having all the heartwarming moments of them together from the sets of their upcoming film Acharya. Sharing a 55-second video, Ram Charan wrote, "Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa! My #Acharya… Happy Birthday! @KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."
The video is a perfect birthday treat to Chiranjeevi's fans. Earlier, sharing his dream come true moment of teaming up with farther Chiranjeevi for the first time in his 13 years of career, Ram Charan said, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."
Meanwhile, check out the video below:
Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa!
My #Acharya… Happy Birthday! @KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/AW96ioDHyQ
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2021
Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music.
The expectations are sky-high among the moviegoers and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's presence together on the big screen will be the highlight. Acharya is likely to release next year during Sankranti 2022.