WATCH: Ram Charan's 'daddy moments' with his pet dog Rhyme will make your day; Wife Upasana shares glimpses

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana along with two pets Rhyme and Brat are spending some quality family time. The actor's wife took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Ram Charan's adorable daddy moments with Rhyme. From carrying her in his arms while travelling to feeding her with his hands, Charan for sure is a great father.

In one of the videos, Ram Charan can be seen getting possessive too as Brat comes near Rhyme. Sharing a series of videos on her Instagram stories, Upasana captioned them as '#daddy duties' '#rcrhyme'

Ram Charan welcomed Rhyme in September and introduced his pet with cute pics and a note on social media. This new furball addition to his family is a labradoodle named Rhyme.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's much-anticipated film RRR co-starring Jr NTR has got postponed due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. The big-budget film is helmed by SS Rajamouli and also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The story is a fictional retelling of India’s most celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem.

He is also awaiting the release of Koratala Siva's directorial film Acharya, alongside his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next pan Indian film RC15 with Kiara Advani.