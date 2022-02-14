WATCH: Ram Charan's fans go berserk & run behind car to get a glimpse of him in Rajahmundry

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in the South and there is definitely no denying it. This video of his fans going berserk to get a glimpse of the actor shows the sheer madness and love people for Ram Charan. It also gives proof of why he is called a man of the masses.

Ram Charan is currently in Rajahmundry for the shoot of his upcoming RC15. While the actor was in the city, a huge crowd of people gathered around and ran behind his car to get a glimpse. They also kept shouting his name and throwing flowers on the car he was going by on the road.

Watch the video here:

The Mega Power Star Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in Telugu. Since his debut in Tollywood with Chirutha (2007) to Rangasthalam (2018) he has grown so much as an actor and is all set to entertain the audience with RRR and RC15.

Directed by Shankar, RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Banners. Kiara Advani is the female lead. Tamil director Karthik Subbaraju has penned the story.

Coming to RRR, it is written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by S.S. Rajamouli is a fictional retelling of the lives of prominent freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris will be seen in important roles. RRR is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 25, 2022.

Also Read: Throwback: Did you know Ram Charan trained with Salman Khan’s trainer for new physique in RRR?