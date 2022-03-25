Watch Ram Charan's hard work & dedication towards his role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR

Ram Charan is the man of the hour, or if we can say day, week or year. His performance as Alluri Sitaramaju in SS Rajamouli's RRR has left everyone mesmerised. The star has proved that he is one of the best actors with this terrific performance. And here is a glimpse of the actor's dedication and hard work he put into his role.

Neeraj Goyat, the first Indian boxer on WBC, has trained Ram Charan for boxing and has now shared a video on his Twitter handle as RRR was released in theatres. The actor can be seen punching the boxing bag as Neeraj directors with the background of RRR's Sholay song playing in the background. This video proves what commendable work he has done for his character and audiences have hailed him as a 'god-level' actor.

Sharing the glimpse training video of Ram Charan, Neeraja Goyat wrote, "#RRR Movie have a small segment of boxing & my Brother@AlwaysRamCharan have trained really hard with me even for that small segment. he has put his sweat and soul and given power pack performance.@RRRMovie@DVVMovies @ssrajamouli."

Ram Charan, who stepped into the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, has done all the justice to the iconic role. His expressions, body language, acting, dancing, etc. have left fans' highly impressed.

RRR released today and saw massive openings all over the world. The internet, celebs, audiences and everything is about RRR today. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the most anticipated Indian movie stars a bundle of talented actors including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samukitharan and others.

