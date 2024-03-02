WATCH: Ram Charan’s romantic gesture for Upasana Konidela mid-flight sets new heights for couple goals

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are all things couple goals. The power couple have an active social media presence and even give fans a little sneak peek into their personal life. On the evening of March 1st, Ram Charan and Upasana were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the latest update, an in-flight video of the loving couple has surfaced online, where Ram Charan can be seen massaging the feet of a tired Upasana Konidela. Needless to say, the act is quite literally setting new heights for couple goals, with fans even suggesting that the RRR actor should be given the ‘Best hubby award’.

Check out the video below:

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s relationship

It has been revealed quite early that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela went to the same school, and were classmates till 9th grade. The duo officially got engaged in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012. As mentioned earlier, following their wedding, the couple have been quite active on social media, not missing an opportunity to showcase their love for each other by sharing pictures or heartfelt notes.

On June 20th, 2023, the power couple welcomed their first daughter, who they named Klin Kaara Konidela. Additionally, quite recently, in a public event, Upasana Konidela mentioned that she is ready to become a mother yet again.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

As mentioned earlier, Ram Charan and Upasana were heading to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The events are set to take place from March 1st to 3rd, at the Ambani Estate in Gujarat.

As per the event itinerary, the celebrations started with a brunch on March 1st at 11:00 am, followed by further festivities which started at 5:30 pm. It was also learnt that the dress-code for the first day was elegant cocktail outfits, and that the family of the bride and groom delivered welcome speeches to the guests as well.

Finally the highlight show of the day was the live performance by international pop-icon Rihanna, which was followed by an elegant dinner and an after-party. As per reports, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, Arijit Singh, and more will be performing as well.

