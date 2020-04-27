WATCH: Ram Charan's young fan from Poland challenges him to say his RRR co star Jr NTR's dialogues

We came across a young fan of Ram Charan from Poland, who has challenged the megastar. One can see in the video, the boy from Poland asks Ram Charan to deliver his RRR co-star Jr NTR's dialogues.

Telugu star Ram Charan has earned a massive fan following not only in India but even overseas. The actor has won millions of hearts with his strong on-screen persona and has left an everlasting impact on his audience. Despite having a series of flops, his fan following and his market is still intact. As we all know fans go beyond to express their love for their favourite superstar. We came across such young fan of Ram Charan from Poland, who has challenged the young Mega Star. One can see in the video, the young boy from Poland asks Ram Charan to deliver his RRR co-star Jr NTR's dialogues.

Interestingly, the boy has not only challenged but also delivered a few dialogues in Telugu from Jr NTR's films and we are totally amazed. The little boy's confidence and him speaking Telugu is sure to leave you stunned. The video caption reads: My dialogue delivery CHALLANGE to Mighty Young MEGA Star @AlwaysRamCharan...Hello Mr. Ram Charan..I want you to accept this dialogue challenge originally delivered by @tarak9999 who is your Close #friend and a co-star OF #RRRMovie ...I did My best and hoping you do it."

SS Rajamouli's RRR is the period drama and will release on January 8, 2021. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and is made on a massive budget.

Besides and , Olivia Morris, Thor famed actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody also play important roles in the film.

How excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comment section below.

