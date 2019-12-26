WATCH: Ram Pothineni shows the bruises on his shoulders; REVEALS about the rushes of his next film Red
Ram Pothineni, one of the most good looking actors in the South Indian film industry, is leaving no stone unturned to prep up for his next, Red. Last seen in the mega-hit of his mass masala entertainer iSmart Shankar, the actor has worked a lot on his physique for the upcoming film. The heartthrob recently took to social media and shared about going through a lot of pain while prepping up for his next film, Red. Ram also has a special message for his stunt choreographer Peter.
Directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Red, the movie also stars Nivetha Pethuraj opposite Ram Pothineni. The first look of RED featuring Ram was released in October. Sharing the look on Twitter, Ram wrote, "This one is going to be...So-Bloody-Different!." The film reunites Ram with director Kishore Tirumala after ‘Nenu Sailaja’ and ‘Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi’.
