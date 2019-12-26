WATCH: Ram Pothineni shows the bruises on his shoulders; REVEALS about the rushes of his next film Red

The heartthrob Ram Pothineni recently took to social media and shared about going through a lot of pain while prepping up for his next film, Red. Ram also has a special message for his stunt choreographer Peter.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ram Pothineni wrote, Dear PeterHein Master, ‪Your love for me can only be felt..n not seen...just like the PAIN you give me.. ‪Love..‬ #RAPO ‬ ‪#REDTheFilm #REDFIGHT ‬ ‪P.S. just saw the rushes.. MIND = BLOWNNN." While showing the bruises on his shoulders in the video, Ram says, " “Hi, Master. It was a great fight that you choreographed the other day and making this video to let you know that I’m not missing you at all.” Check out the video below.



Directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Red, the movie also stars Nivetha Pethuraj opposite Ram Pothineni. The first look of RED featuring Ram was released in October. Sharing the look on Twitter, Ram wrote, "This one is going to be...So-Bloody-Different!." The film reunites Ram with director Kishore Tirumala after ‘Nenu Sailaja’ and ‘Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi’.

