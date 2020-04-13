WATCH: Rambha and Indhran Pathmanathan celebrate 10 years of togetherness at home with kids while quarantining

Rambha and her husband Indhran Pathmanathan celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary yesterday with their kids at home. Amid lockdown, the couple managed to make all the arrangements on their own and made sure to celebrate the special day with kids.

Yesteryear’s popular actress Rambha and her husband Indhran Pathmanatham celebrated their 10 wedding anniversary yesterday with their kids at home. Rambha tied the knot with Canada-based businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010 and since then, they are setting major relationship goals. Amid lockdown, the couple managed to make all the arrangements on their own and made sure to celebrate the special day with kids.

The Judwaa actress also penned a long note and expressed her happiness on making special arrangements on their own for their 10th anniversary. She wrote, "Due to this current situation throughout the world, without no friends and relatives around us and just me, my husband, my kids(laanya, sasha & shivin), had a celebration - just by staying in the home."

Further added, "This is one of the best function we ever had because it had a very personal touch & very intimate. We made our own arrangements within the home by helping each other. We baked the cake together which is very special than ordering outside. Every single part of the cake has our 10 years of love story. Overwhelmed with happiness, as my daughters- Laanya and Sasha made a surprise special card for us."

Rambha shot to fame with her movie Ullathai Allitha (1996) in Tamil. She has featured in a lot of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films and is known for her glamorous roles. Her last film outing was Malayalam film “The Filmstaar” in 2011 with Dileep.

