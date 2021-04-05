  1. Home
WATCH: Ramya Krishnan aka Baahubali's Sivagami gets emotional while seeing Rekha dance on a classic track

Ramya Krishnan, who was enjoying every bit of Rekha's presence on the show through television, was almost left teary-eyed.
Ramya Krishnan aka Baahubali's Sivagami fangirling over evergreen actress Rekha is too adorable and one just can't get over this beautiful video. Recently, Rekha graced singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest. The veteran actress had a gala time with the three judges as she not only danced but also sang a few songs on a demand by the contestants of the reality show. However, Rekha's mesmerising dance on the timeless classic 'Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai' was the highlight of the evening. 

Ramya Krishnan, who was enjoying every bit of Rekha's presence on the show through television, was almost left teary-eyed. She shared a video that sees her getting emotional and fangirling over Rekha while watching the show at home. The Silsila actress' graceful act to Asha Bhosle's evergreen song Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai has won millions of hearts and how. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ramya wrote, "My God my God!!!!!!!!!!!!...my Goddess!!! Rekha ji." 

Check out the video below: 

On the work front, Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing a key role in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Liger. The upcoming Pan-India film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.

