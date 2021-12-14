WATCH: Rana Daggubati aka Daniel Shekar in Bheemla Nayak's new teaser looks aggressive

Alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Bheemla Nayak will see Rana Daggubati playing the lead role in the highly anticipated flick. After an intriguing poster, the makers have released a teaser of Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar and it looks every bit intense. The dialogue promo, which also has Pawan Kalyan in the role of a cop has managed to set high expectations. One can see, Rana as a wealthy and aggressive guy.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the producers tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Raging DANIEL SHEKAR." Bheemla Nayak will be hitting the screens as Sankranthi special on January 12, 2022. Pawan Kalyan’s first look as Bheemla Nayak and first glimpse already garnered a massive response. Rana Daggubati’s first look- blitz of Daniel Shekar also got tremendous response. Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon are the heroines in the film.

Check out the teaser below:

Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under Sithara Entertainments.

Talking about the music, the theme music of Bheemla Nayak is really electrifying with wonderful compositions from Thaman.

