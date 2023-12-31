WATCH: Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj jets off to New Year vacation

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj were recently spotted leaving an airport as they were flying off to an undisclosed destination for their New Year’s vacation.

The couple who have been married for more than three years now were seen sporting some casual outfits as they were moving in toward the airport with Rana even offering to hold her bags but she refused, shaking her head no.

Rana Daggubati and wife fly off for New Year plans

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka tied the knot back on August 8th, 2020, and both of them held a close-knit wedding during the COVID period. The couple have been known for having an active social presence, with Miheeka often posting elegant pictures on her Instagram.

Rana Daggubati, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday this month surprised everyone with the announcement of his next film Rakshasa Raja which will be directed by Nene Raju Nene Mantri director Teja. The makers unveiled a captivating poster showcasing a fierce new avatar of the actor donning Vibhooti and Tilak on his forehead.

He also had a cigar clenched between his teeth and two gold rings adorning his hand, giving of a menacing look. The actor was last seen in a lead role for the 2022 films 1945, Bheemla Nayak, and Virata Parvam, and had a cameo role in Nikhil Siddhartha starrer film Spy. He was also part of the Netflix series Rana Naidu starring alongside Venkatesh Daggubati.

Furthermore, this year the actor-producer also presented films like Pareshan and Keeda Cola, along with producing Maya Bazaar For Sale.

Rana Daggubati’s lineups

Rana Daggubati is set to appear alongside Rajinikanth for the latter’s next film Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dussara Vijayan, and many more in key roles.

Rana is also set to appear in the mythological film Hiranyakashyap which was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con convention of this year along with the panel for Prabhas and Nag Aswin film Kalki 2898 AD.

