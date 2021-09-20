WATCH: Rana Daggubati as Blitz of Daniel Shekar from Bheemla Nayak looks powerful and filled with swag

Rana Daggubati and Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak has been the talk of the town since its inception. After Pawan Kalyan's powerful look as Bheemla Nayak, the makers have released the teaser of Rana Daggubati's character Blitz of Daniel Shekar from the film and it looks every bit intense and dramatic.

One can see, Rana looks wealthy and aggressive guy. Bheemla Nayak is all set for the big-screen release on January 12, 2022. Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under Sithara Entertainments banner. Well, Rana and Pawan Kalyan coming together on the big screen is itself going to break many records.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Prithviraj, who featured in the original penned a long note as he released Rana's first look.

Prithiviraj wrote, "Bheemla Nayak/ @AyyappanumKoshiyum Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a very very special film to me personally for a multitude of reasons and Koshy Kurien will forever remain one among the most iconic characters I have had the privilege of playing. Sachy and me have had so many conversations regarding the potential remakes of this very special film and we never imagined it would be this giant project with the stalwarts of the industry associated with it in Telugu. With legends like PawanKalyan sir, Trivikram sir, Ravi chetan (Ravi K Chandran) leading the way, with Thaman handling the music, you know this is going to be one hell of a ride!"

Take a look:

