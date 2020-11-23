WATCH: Rana Daggubati breaks down as he REVEALS of his critical health condition on Samantha Akkineni's show

Samantha Akkineni also got emotional as she shared about witnessing Rana Daggubati being strong throughout his tough time in life.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is a true warrior and his untold story on Samantha Akkineni's chat show might leave you stunned. The makers of Sam Jam released a promo that shows Rana Daggubati for the first time revealing about his health condition that could have led to death in the past. During the chat show, for the first time, Rana Daggubati opened up about going through a critical health condition. He said, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

Samantha Akkineni was also emotional as she shared about witnessing Rana Daggubati being strong throughout his tough time in life. In July last year, Rana Daggubati's leaner look photos triggered reports that he was unwell. Fans and media were totally taken aback by the actor's shocking transformation. Reports also stated that he was set to undergo a kidney transplant. However, the Baahubali star later dismissed the kidney transplant rumours and told news agency IANS, "I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me."

Finally, Rana Daggubati opens about the same, Watch the video:

Here's a glimpse into Episode 2 of #SamJam!

Premieres November 27 on @ahavideoIN.

Get ready for a roller coaster ride of emotions! #SamJamOnAHA @RanaDaggubati @nagashwin7 @Samanthaprabhu2 @harshachemudu pic.twitter.com/QXhaeooWKp — ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) November 22, 2020

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni poses amidst breathtaking view in a maxi dress on her Maldives holiday with Naga Chaitanya

On the work front, Rana Daggubati's multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi is confirmed for Makar Sankranti 2021 release. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×