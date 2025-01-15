WATCH: Rana Daggubati enjoys Sankranti with father Suresh Babu, duo engage in fun banter with their guests

Rana Daggubati comes across as a person who prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight. Despite his presence on social media, the actor rarely posts photos of his family.

However, in a recent glimpse, the actor was spotted enjoying a candid moment with the rest of the Daggubati family, including his father, Suresh Babu, during the Sankranti celebrations at their home.

In a video that has gone viral, Rana Daggubati, along with his father, Daggubati Suresh Babu, can be seen welcoming friends and guests for the Sankranti festivities at their place.

The Baahubali actor can be seen warmly hugging the guests as he and his father shared fun laughter and candid banter with them. Their home was also beautifully decorated with flowers, and a colorful rangoli adorned the entrance.

Meanwhile, in other news, Rana Daggubati has been grabbing attention with his newly launched talk show, titled The Rana Daggubati Show.

Over the past few episodes, the actor has invited several guests, primarily actors from the film fraternity, with whom he shares a great rapport.

These guests include filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, Upendra, Sreeleela, and most recently, his uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati.

Interestingly, Rana’s wife, Miheeka, has also made a special appearance in a few episodes, leaving fans excited about the candid revelations that took place.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently wrapped up his work on the film Kaantha, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

