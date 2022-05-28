WATCH: Rana Daggubati, Rakshit Shetty, cute doggo steal the limelight as they promote 777 Charlie in Hyderabad

Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film 777 Charlie, which features a lab dog as his co-star is gearing up for the grand release soon. As the film is pan Indian, the actor and Rana Dauggubati, who presented the film in Telugu, were spotted in Hyderabad as they came together along with cute dog Charlie to promote. Rakshit, Rana and the dog made stole the limelight as they entered the venue for promotions.

One can see in the video that, Rakshit Shetty and Rana Daggubati enter the venue of promotions with the film's dog. However, the dog seems to be goofy as they turn over and Rana shows the furry one way to the door. The furry dog definitely caught all the attention with its cuteness and we couldn't stop replaying the video again and again.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

The much-awaited trailer of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie was released recently and it showed how his mundane life changes forever as an enthusiastic dog, Charlie starts living with him. Directed by Kiranraj, the filmmaker dedicated almost five years to this dream project.

This Kannada adventure drama will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on 10 June. Rakshit Shetty is also bankrolling the flick under his home banner of Paramvah Productions. The project also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha in crucial roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran is presenting the Malayalam version of the movie, while filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench productions are responsible for the Tamil version. Nobil Paul has provided the tunes for the flick and Aravind Kashyap has handled the camera. Pratheek Shetty is the editor for 777 Charlie.

