WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor describes Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar; Eats food on banana leaf with Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Chennai for the promotions of his upcoming pan-Indian film Brahmastra. He is accompanied with his co-star Nagarjuna and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli for Chennai promotions. And when in the city how can anyone miss talking about Tamil superstars and enjoying South Indian food? While interacting with media, Ranbir Kapoor described his moments with Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Thala Ajith and also enjoyed South Indian food after promotions.

During the promotional event in Chennai, when the host asked Ranbir Kapoor to describe Tamil stars, he shared some special words. When asked about Rajinikanth, he recreated iconic glasses and cigarette scenes of Rajinikanth and won hearts. He also shared his special moments with Kamal Haasan working with his father Rishi Kapoor.

Last but definitely not least, when the host asked about Ajith Kumar, Ranbir said, "woah the human being he is. You hardly get to see him off camera. You only see him in movies and I have not seen one paparazzi pic of his, you don't see him coming out of the airport. Nothing. And I think that he is complete mystery and that's something a lot of actors are losing out today with social media and paparazzi culture. And I really respect that about him."

After promotions, Ranbir also enjoyed some authentic South Indian food on a banana leaf in Chennai with Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli. He enjoyed the delicious food with his hands. To note, Rajamouli is presenting the film in all South languages.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'.

