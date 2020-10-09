WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna gives major fitness inspo with her latest workout video at the gym

Rashmika Mandanna shared a video of her working out in the gym and clearly, her fitness game is going strong with each passing day.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is leaving no stone unturned to get a perfectly toned body. The stunner makes sure to daily workout as we all know a lot goes into maintaining that perfect fit body. Geetha Govindham's Instagram is all about fitness and positive posts. From sharing positive words to setting workout goals, Rashmika Mandanna is spreading all the positivity. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a video of her working out in the gym and clearly, her fitness game is going strong with each passing day. She is killing it and how!

One can see in the video, Rashmika Mandanna is lifting weights and looks fresh as ever in her all-black gym attire. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up the shooting of her Tamil debut film titled, Sulthan. Sharing a group picture with lead actor Karthi and team, Rashmika wrote on Instagram: And that’s a wrap on my first Tamil film! this is one lovely bunch of people I worked with.. loads of love to everyone here.. I hope Sulthan does well.."

Check out her latest posts below:

Rashmika has quite a few films in the kitty. Rashmika will soon resume shooting of her upcoming film titled 'Pushpa'. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and is directed by Sukumar. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bunny revealed it is going to be so far his best role in the film. However, the film is yet to go on floors due to COVID-19.

