WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna limps at airport, uses wheelchair to travel after sustaining leg injury

Actress Rashmika Mandanna sustained a severe leg injury while working out at the gym. Despite the setback, she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport this morning as she left for Mumbai. She is traveling for work commitments and to promote her upcoming Hindi movie.

In the video, she was seen struggling to get out of the car after reaching the airport. However, she limped and took the support of her team to enter the premises. Rashmika then sat in a wheelchair as she was unable to walk, and her team helped her reach her flight on time.

Soon after her video went viral, fans took to the comments to wish for her speedy recovery. Several social media users commented, "Get well soon."

Take a look at the video below:



Rashmika earlier shared a health update on her social media handle where she revealed injuring herself at the gym. She jokingly referred to the incident as a "New Year" gift. The Pushpa 2 actress mentioned that she would be in "hop mode" for the next few weeks or months, unsure of how long it would take to recover.

She expressed her intention to return to sets for her films Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera. Rashmika apologized to her directors for the delay but assured them that she would be back soon once her legs were fit for action.

"To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP…" Rashmika wrote.

Advertisement

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Rashmika has several projects in her pipeline including Chhaava, Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, Kubera, Sikandar and Thama.

Which one of these movies are you excited to watch in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna teases Pushpa 2 director Sukumar with a not-so-nice photo as she misses him on his birthday