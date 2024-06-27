WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna nails Animal's Jamal Kudu dance but with a twist

Rashmika Mandanna, fans’ “national crush,” loves interacting with her followers and sharing updates on social media. The pan-India sensation often becomes the talk of the town for her humble gestures and quirky posts.

This time, the Pushpa actress delighted fans with a fun-filled video on her Instagram. The clip features the Geetha Govindam star dancing to the Jamal Kudu song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Furthermore, Mandanna balances a coconut on her head while performing the song.

Sharing the quirky video the Varisu actress penned, “Ways to keep myself up and active after a night of no sleep (using a woman gesturing OK, a shrugging person, and a rolling on the floor laughing emoticon)”

Mandanna further added, “Pull in THE most random challenges for yourself” followed by a smiling face with tears and a sunflower emoji

Check out the post below:

Fans adored the post and were amazed by the actress's special skill, showering love in the comments section. One of her fans made a quirky comment, writing, “Just looking and wow”

Another fan complimented her, recalling a humble gesture that went viral, penning heartfelt words, “Most down to earth actress 0 ego” followed by a couple of smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emoticons

Someone affectionately called her “Crushmika”, while the other loved her special talent and mentioned, “For national crush it is easy to balance a coconut” with a few love and smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emoticons.

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including The Girlfriend, Pushpa 2, and Sikandar.

The Girlfriend is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for Chi La Sow, and stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dheekshith Shetty. The film's music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, and is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni.

Fans were recently disappointed by the news of Pushpa 2's new release date, as it was initially slated for an Independence Day premiere. The mass action drama is now set to hit theaters on December 6, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, Chhaava.

Notably, Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in both films, making this box-office clash particularly exciting for cinephiles.

Additionally, Mandanna is teaming up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the first time in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. This big-budget film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has created a buzz with its high-profile collaborations.

Filming for Sikandar reportedly began on June 18, with a viral video from the set circulating on social media. The film is scheduled for a big-screen release on Eid 2025.

