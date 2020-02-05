WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna rushes to catch the flight; teases paparazzi for clicking her despite running late

Rashmika Mandanna picked a comfy dress paired with white shoes as her travel look. However, what caught our attention is her bubbly and fun reaction to paparazzi as she was running late to catch her flight.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is one of the few actresses who is not only loving and kind in nature but also fun when it comes to posing for the paparazzi. The stunner was spotted at Hyderabad airport today in her best stylish look. Rashmika picked a comfy dress paired with white shoes as her travel look. However, what caught our eyes is her bubbly and fun reaction to paparazzi as she was running late to catch her flight. One can see in the videos, Rashmika rushing to catch her flight while being clicked by the paparazzi. Reacting to this, she says, "I'm' getting late and you are clicking me."

Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to make boring airport visits look interesting. She is one of the actresses in the South Indian film industry who never fails to entertain even with her airport poses. On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film stars actor Nithiin in the lead role. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the upcoming romantic drama is set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika recently hit the headlines after IT officials seized undeclared assets of Rs 3.94 crore from her home and found a loophole in the IT returns.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

