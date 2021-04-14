  1. Home
WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna says 'I'll come back to Mumbai as soon as lockdown is over' as she heads to Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna has a busy schedule these days and is travelling a lot between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shoots.
South beauty Rashmika Mandanna, who was in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project Goodbye, was papped at the airport today. The Dear Comrade actress is returning Hyderabad as lockdown curbs from 8 PM today in Mumbai. Dressed in her comfy joggers co-ord set, Rashmika Mandanna while interacting with the paps at the airport said, "I'll come back to Mumbai as soon as lockdown is over" She was all smiles and like always, flaunted the heart gesture while posing for the cameras. 

It is a 15-day curfew in Maharashtra with shootings on hold and theatres shut. Only essential services will be allowed in the state to function. Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut, the stunner has signed two projects- Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The stunner is on a roll as she is occupied with a lot of movies down South also. She will soon be turning into a Pan-India actress with Allu Arjun co-starrer Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar. 

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest video as she heads to Hyderabad: 

Rashmika is having a jam-packed schedule these days and is travelling a lot between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shoots. The Geetha Govindam actress is literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth. 

