WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna says 'she is a water baby' as she looks super cute enjoying pool time

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular yet bubbles actresses, which is one of the reasons why netizens love her so much. Often referred to as cutie, expression queen, and National crush, she is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with amazing and stylish photos. With her performance in films like Geetha Govindam and Bheeshma, the young actress won the hearts of the audience.

Rashmika took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of enjoying pool time as she says that she is a water baby. She is seem swimming and saying she loves water. However, like always her expressions are a winner in the video. The fans and followers of the stunner are delighted with the latest video and are dropping hearts.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She is also in talks with Dharma Productions for another exciting venture film.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

