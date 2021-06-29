WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna sends a virtual hug and reveals how special Vijay Deverakonda is in her life

They are not only known for their sizzling onscreen chemistry but Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also share a great rapport off-screen as well.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved on-screen couples. They have managed to grab eyeballs over their sizzling chemistry in movies like Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade. Not just onscreen, Vijay and Rashmika share a great rapport off-screen as well. Now, they are back in the news again! Rashmika, who is shooting for her Hindi project Goodbye in Mumbai, recently decided to interact with her fans on Instagram. One of the questions asked to her by a fan was, 'how special is Vijay Deverakonda to you."

To this, Rashmika replied with a video and sent a virtual hug to him. She captioned the video as, "Best friend". We just can't get enough of how adorably Rashmika has expressed her love for VD. Meanwhile, remember the viral video of Vijay getting down on one knee and proposing to Rashmika Mandanna? Their camaraderie has always managed to grab eyeballs and how!

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna spreads monochrome magic as she shares her favourite photo with Vijay Deverakonda

On the work front, Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actor is back in Mumbai and is set to commence the film's shoot soon.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is also in Mumbai for her Bollywood project, Goodbye co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The stunner has two Bollywood projects - Goodbye and Mission Majnu besides Allu Arjun starrer Pan-India film Pushpa.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×