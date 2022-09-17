Watch Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg on her popular song Saami Saami as she promotes Goodbye

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her Bollywood debut film Goodbye in Mumbai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Today, as the actress was promoting her Hindi film, on popular demand from fans, she also danced to her popular song Saami Saami from the blockbuster film Pushpa. The actress and her fans never seem to have enough of Srivalli from Allu Arjun starrer.

While promoting her Hindi film Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna grooved to the hook step of Saami Saami from Pushpa. The actress is seen giving the best expression and flaunting her dance moves on Saami Saami. She is seen dressed in a crop top with ethnic motifs, which she styled with a pair of high-waisted red trousers. She accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and tied her hair into a ponytail.