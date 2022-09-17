Watch Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg on her popular song Saami Saami as she promotes Goodbye
As Rashmika Mandanna was promoting Goodbye, on popular demand from fans, she also danced to her popular song Saami Saami from the blockbuster film Pushpa.
While promoting her Hindi film Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna grooved to the hook step of Saami Saami from Pushpa. The actress is seen giving the best expression and flaunting her dance moves on Saami Saami. She is seen dressed in a crop top with ethnic motifs, which she styled with a pair of high-waisted red trousers. She accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and tied her hair into a ponytail.
The family drama film has a heartwarming narrative and it showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama, and love within every family. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.
Meanwhile, talking about her work front, in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will soon resume the shoot of Pushpa The Rule, a sequel of Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. The film was launched with a pooja ceremony recently. The second part is expected to have new additions like Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani along with Fahadh Faasil reprising his role.
The actress is also busy shooting for her bilingual film Varisu as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay.