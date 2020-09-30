WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her beach workout; Says 'It was exhausting'

Rashmika Mandanna decided to go to the beach and worked out to her heart's content.

Rashmika Mandanna is among the few actresses in the South Indian Film industry who makes every possible effort to stay fit. The stunner leaves no stone unturned whether it is for her top-notch fashion game or fitness regime. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was travelling and since she missed her workout at the gym, the actress decided to explore a new way to stay fit and healthy. She decided to go to the beach and experience sweating out in a new way possible.

Sharing a video and experience of her first workout by the beach, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "My first beach workout! This is actually one of the very first times I’ve worked out on the beach and let me tell you it was exhausting but omg can get so addictive.. the sound of the waves ..the smell of the ocean .. and watching the sunset .. the sand against my feet.. it was beautiful..also..I think Imma make a workout video from everywhere I travel.. sounds like a plans no?.."

Rashmika Mandanna is setting major fitness goals yet again. Meanwhile, she has resumed workout at a gym in Hyderabad. Many other celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna among others visit the same gym.

On the work front, the actress has quite a few films in the kitty including Pushpa with Allu Arjun. The film is directed by Sukumar and it is yet to go on floors due to COVID-19 outbreak. It is said to be a hard-hitting drama that revolves around a lorry driver played by Allu Arjun.

