Rashmika Mandanna shares a video on spreading hope in tough times; Deletes it within minutes

Rashmika Mandanna also added that she wants to highlight a few stories of our ordinary heroes doing extraordinary stuff.

Rashmika Mandanna, a while ago, shared a video of her sending a message on surviving these tough times amidst COVID-19 pandemic. However, within a few minutes, she deleted the post for reasons best known to her. In the video, the Dear Comrade actress also thanked all the heroes who are going out of their way to help everyone.

She said in the video, "I hope you are keeping safe in these crazy, unpredictable times. Covid is challenging us in ways we could have never imagined and we weren't prepared for something like this. Sudden changes in our daily lives, with anxiety, uncertainty which is overwhelming for a lot of you and for me personally. It took me a while to digest the fact that this was happening all over again but with times like this, I have realised, it is better to stay positive and with a positive mind, we are a step closer to winning this war. Saying this, I was thinking for the next couple of weeks, I want to highlight a few stories of our ordinary heroes doing extraordinary stuff, which has given me hope, got a smile on my face and made me realized that when we are fighting against something like this, there is no barrier of language, where you from, which is amazing. It makes me extremely proud. I'm doing this to bring a smile to your face and give little hope, thanks to these heroes personally. We will get through this."

