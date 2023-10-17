WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna teaches tango to her team member; Grooves to Michael Buble's Sway

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become a household name owing to films like Pushpa, Geetha Govindam and Pushpa. But the young actress’ talents extend way beyond just acting, as seen in a recent video that was shared by her makeup artist Vardan Nayak.

In the video, the Pushpa actress could be seen teaching one of her team members a couple of steps in the Argentine dance form tango. The actress was seen in a glossy golden saree, breaking a leg with her staff, who was seen donning a white shirt, and blue denim pants, along with a denim jacket. The duo were seen dancing to a remix of Michael Buble’s chartbuster song Sway. The duo were also seen sharing a laugh after the brief dance.

Rashmika Mandanna teaches tango to her team member

On the professional front

Rashmika was last seen in the film Mission Majnu, which was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, along with Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and more in other prominent roles.

Up next, the actress will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, a Hindi film titled Animal. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and more in prominent roles. The teaser for the film was released on September 28th, and has garnered positive reviews from critics and fans. It is expected to be a gangster thriller film, and will release on December 1st.

Additionally, Rashmika will also be reprising her role as Srivalli in the sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more.

The actress will also reportedly reunite with her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming film, temporarily titled VD12. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.