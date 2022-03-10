WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna & Varun Dhawan flaunt their killer moves as they dance on Vijay's Arabic Kuthu

Rashmika Mandanna & Varun Dhawan, who are currently working together on an exciting project, tried their hands on the trending song Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu. The duo can be seen flaunting killer moves & expressions grooving to the Tamil song from Beast. We are hooked to the video, their energy, expressions, chemistry and moves are amazing.

Arabic Kuthu which is currently viral on social media. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

