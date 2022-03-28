WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna's energy & strength as she enjoys an intense workout will leave you in awe

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness enthusiast. The Instagram profile of the actor is replete with pictures and videos of herself in several workout positions in her gym. Be it a high intensity workout routine or kickboxing, Rashmika ensures to focus her dedication and hard work in completing the routine to perfection. Today, the actress shared another glimpse of her intense workout and we are in awe about how she manages to do it every single and set major goals.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of sweating it out hard in the gym. The actress can be seen performing intense cardio, squats, low kicks, high jumps and etc. She gives all the right inspo on how important it is to work out daily and we are totally awestruck by her energy, spirit and strength.

Although late, Rashmika Mandanna served Monday's motivation perfectly and also an example for her fans by giving them a daily dose of motivation.

WATCH RASHMIKA'S WORKOUT VIDEO HERE:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her B-town debut with a spy thriller, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her first B-town project will be available for the audience in theatres from 10 June. After this, she will also be a part of another Hindi movie, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

