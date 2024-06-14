WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport look is perfect for anyone looking for Korean fashion style guide
Rashmika Mandanna was clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport today. The actress made heads turn as she looked super cute in her stylish Korean fashion inspired look.
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport today (June 14). Clad in a stylish blue crop top and waist-high denim, the Pushpa actress rocked her casual yet chic airport look. Mandanna completed her look with black sunglasses and white sports shoes.
The Dear Comrade actor's look is perfect for anyone in search of a Korean fashion style guide.
