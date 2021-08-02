Watch: Ravi Teja dancing with bowl of gajar ka halwa at gym is the kind of Monday Motivation we all need

Ravi Teja is one of the most popular and fittest actors in Tollywood. He is one such actor, who looks like he didn't grow an age-old as you look into his old movies. His dashing looks and physique can give anyone a run of their money to any new-age actor. Even at 52, the handsome hunk never misses out on his workout routine and that is the reason behind his well-sculpted body and perfect abs. So, we thought, who better to serve the right Monday motivation than Ravi Teja? However, there is a twist, his Monday workout is not your everyday workout session, it's unique!

This throwback video of Ravi Teja in the gym is the best thing you will see today, it serves motivation and is relatable, so total win-win. In the video, we can see, the Krack actor devouring the delicious gajar ka halwa and ice cream with some cool dance moves and upbeat music in the gym. The actor took in some calories before burning them by working out hard. Sharing the unique workout session video on social media, Ravi Teja wrote, “Gajar halwa with ice cream before workout #inmyworld.”

On the work front, Ravi Teja will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma. He will be seen in a dual role, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Dimple Hayathi as the second lead. Khiladi is produced by Koneru Satyanarayana under his AStudios L.L.P., banner. He also has another movie titled Rama Rao on Duty, directed by Sarath Mandava.