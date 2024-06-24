WATCH: Rekha’s made for each other hand gesture towards Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth goes viral

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows on Sunday, June 23. Following an intimate registered marriage, the couple hosted a glamorous wedding reception attended by numerous stars.

Legendary actress Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan, known as Rekha, was captured sharing an adorable moment with the newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth during the event.

The video captures the couple posing with Rekha, with Siddharth blushing while posing for the paps. Aditi, on the other hand, embraces the moment warmly, enjoying the camaraderie and sharing a hug with the legend, adorned with a beautiful smile.

Fans enjoyed the moment when Siddharth touched Rekha’s feet, seeking her blessings, and assisting her as she stepped down from the red carpet.

Rekha’s made for each other hand gesture for Aditi and Siddharth

Further, Rekha complimented the couple with an affectionate gesture, mentioning they are made for each other and look good together.

Fans adored the post and showered the video with love in the comments section. One of the fans loved Siddharth’s gesture, mentioning, ‘Loved how he touched her feet… beautiful” followed by a clapping emoticon.

Another wrote, complimenting the Indian 2 actor, “He seems very kind and nice.”

One Instagram user found Siddharth a man of culture, penning, “Wow!!! Very cultured man...speaks of his family…”

More about the Wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The star-studded reception was attended by top celebrities from across India, including Superstar Salman Khan, ace actress Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Huma Qureshi, Honey Singh, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and many others.

Previously, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram to share their first wedding photos together with a caption, writing, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

Check out the post below:

On the work front

Aditi garnered critical acclaim for her dramatic performance as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which was her most recent screen appearance.

Meanwhile, Siddharth's next project is Indian 2, directed by ace filmmaker S. Shankar. The film features Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and S. J. Suryah in pivotal roles.