WATCH: RRR’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli reach out to fans; Urge all to stay safe

All the lead cast members of the film along with SS Rajamouli spoke pointed out the importance of following social distance and wearing mask without fail.

RRR team shared a video on their Twitter space where the lead cast members of the film including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, , and Ajay Devgan along with director SS Rajamouli pointed out the importance of following protocols to stay safe during the second wave of the pandemic. In the video, they all spoke in various languages to reach out to people across the country. While Alia Bhatt spoke in Hindi, Jr NTR spoke in Kannada.

Ram Charan, , and SS Rajamouli spoke in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam respectively. They all urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated without fail. Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, “Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save our country from #COVID19”. As soon as the video came up online, fans shared it across all social media platforms and it instantly went viral.

Also Read: Simran, Arun Vijay get vaccinated for COVID 19; Share photos and urges everyone to do the same

Watch the video here:

Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available!

Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save our country from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CRPVCoIPrP — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 6, 2021

RRR is touted to be a historical fiction and it will mark Ajay and Alia’s first collaboration with Rajamouli. It also marks the debut collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The makers had unveiled Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia and Ajay’s look from the movie on their respective birthdays and during several occasions. The magnum opus is based on two well-known revolutionaries from the pre independent era. Other than the lead actors, the film also has international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles in the most awaited period drama and it is produced by DVV Danayya.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×