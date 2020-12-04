WATCH: Sai Dharam Tej visits a theatre and shares his experience; Invites fans to celebrate cinema again

The cinema halls have finally opened today in Hyderabad but with all the safety measures amidst the pandemic.

After almost 8-9 months, cinema halls open today, following a nod from State government in Hyderabad. The cinema halls have finally opened today but with all the safety measures amidst the pandemic. The audience will have a different experience this time as the audience will be watching the films under strict COVID measures and only fifty per cent of the seats will be filled in the cinema halls. Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej made his first visit to a cinema hall and shared a video of his experience. He also invited the audience to come to watch the films on the big screen but not without your masks.

He wrote, "It feels good to be back at the theatre after a long long time. Watching a movie on the big screen is the ultimate form of entertainment for me. I know many of you feel the same. Let's celebrate cinema again in it's finest form from today. #CelebratingCinema." Meanwhile, fans have been dropping comments on how they are excited to watch their upcoming films like Pushpa, Vakeel Saab among others.

It feels good to be back at the theater after a long long time. Watching a movie on the big screen is the ultimate form of entertainment for me. I know many of you feel the same. Let's celebrate cinema again in it's finest form from today. #CelebratingCinema pic.twitter.com/hUylnVhYO6 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 4, 2020

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer Solo Brathuke So Better gets a theatrical release this Christmas. It will be his first film after lockdown to release on the big screens. The film marks a directorial debut of Subbu and is produced of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

"Can't wait to listen to your cheers and whistles. Feel privileged to be part of a film which is releasing first in the new normal. Let's restart and go back to our beloved theater," Sai Dharam Tej recently tweeted.

