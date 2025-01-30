WATCH: Sai Pallavi flaunts glowing face without makeup as she arrives at airport with Naga Chaitanya for Thandel promotions

Chandoo Mondeti’s directed Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, seems to be one of the most hyped projects at the moment. Ever since the trailer of this survival drama was unveiled, fans have had high expectations. Now, the lead actors have been spotted at the airport, hustling around cities to promote their film.

Sai Pallavi was seen at the airport, exuding fashion vibes in her casual best. The diva wore a simple pink kurta, carrying her own backpack as she entered the airport. Her flawless look, with absolutely no makeup and a natural glow, has captured everyone’s attention.

Check out the video here

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was also spotted arriving at the airport. The actor flaunted his fully bearded look, styled with a pair of sunglasses, as he headed off for Thandel’s promotion.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming back to the film, Thandel unfolds a story of love, revenge, and patriotism against the backdrop of the fishing community in the Srikakulam region. It tells the tale of a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters during a regular fishing trip. What follows is his struggle to return to his homeland and reunite with his beloved.

The movie is all set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025. Based on the trailer, both actors have raised fans’ expectations with their promising performances, not to mention their unique looks.

Meanwhile, a few tracks from the movie have also been released and have quickly won the hearts of the audience.

Recently, during the teaser launch event of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his wish for the film to perform exceptionally well in Vizag, as he is married to a girl from the same city.