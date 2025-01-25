WATCH: Sai Pallavi revisits her alumni, expresses gratitude, and says ‘This is what has gotten me…’

Sai Pallavi has established herself as an actress par excellence. Over the years, she has delivered some massive hits on the celluloid and enjoys a fan following worth millions. She had recently walked down memory lane after revisiting her alma mater after years.

In videos shared by her fan pages on social media, Sai Pallavi, dressed elegantly in a classic saree, could be seen delivering a heartfelt speech at the school auditorium, a place that had been a part of her formative years growing up.

Check out the video here:

Sai Pallavi expressed how overwhelmed she felt as she revisited her alma mater. She conveyed gratitude to the institution for the contributions it made to the person that she is now.

She said, “I feel very overwhelmed to be here today, not just because of the memories that I've had here, especially in this auditorium. I've spent most of my time in this auditorium trying to cut class and come here and dance. Back then, I would think that I was being very clever and 'I just used to give my attendance, come here, and practice the whole day.'”

Moving on, the diva also opened up for the first time about an unheard anecdote from her life, dealing with stage fright. Sai Pallavi, who also happens to be a phenomenal dancer besides an actor, mentioned that it was very much on the same stage that she came to terms with facing the audience directly.

Advertisement

Towards the conclusion, she acknowledged the basic values of life and discipline that she learned from her school, something that has stayed with her.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi earned applause for her performance in Sivakarthikeyan's starrer Amaran. She would be next seen in the movie Thandel, co-starring Naga Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Did Unni Mukundan drop BIG update about his upcoming film? Marco actor says, ‘I’ll make it up with my next’