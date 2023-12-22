WATCH: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy and Miheeka Daggubati step out for a movie outing; get clicked in Hyderabad

Prabhas' starrer Salaar has been one of the most-anticipated movies this year. As the movie hits theaters today, fans are excited to watch their favorite stars on the big screen. Numerous celebrities are expected to attend and witness this cinematic experience in theaters.

Sriya Reddy, who plays a significant role in this magnificent movie Salaar, was spotted at the cinema hall along with Rana Daggubali's wife, Miheeka Daggubati. Reddy was seen smiling as she greeted someone. The actress looked on point in her outfit for the movie outing, wearing a classic white shirt and straight blue-black two-tone jeans. She paired the look with cool sunglasses and left her hair open.

Rana's wife, Miheeka, looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, complemented by a sling bag. She wore her hair loose and was seen interacting with Sriya Reddy as they waited for the car.

Check out the video of Sriya Reddy and Miheeka Daggubati below

Movie review of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has ignited the box office with its explosive action sequences and brutal violence. While the film's emotionally resonant script and captivating character arcs have drawn comparisons to recent cinematic hits, some critics have raised concerns about the screenplay's pacing and Ravi Basrur's score. Despite these reservations, Salaar has undeniably carved its mark on the holiday season, offering a thrilling and unapologetically violent spectacle.

More about Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as leads, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and more, each playing crucial roles.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer of movie Salaar below

Director Prashanth Neel reimagines his 2014 film Ugramm in Salaar, revising the plot and employing a style reminiscent of his blockbuster KGF. Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as Vardharaja Mannar, heir to the fictitious kingdom of Khansaar. Threatened by ruthless machinations and greedy rivals, Vardharaja turns to his most trusted friend, Deva, played by Prabhas, for support.

Their unwavering bond and Deva's unwavering loyalty drive the narrative, pushing him to embrace violence if necessary. The second part of the film, rumored to be even grander in scale and premise, promises to surpass the first in sheer magnitude.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth's bail denied; 16 others arrested for same case