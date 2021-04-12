Watch: Samantha Akkineni aces handstand as she gives us a glimpse into her Monday workout routine

Samantha Akkineni keeps sharing her rigorous workout sessions on Instagram and it gives us a glimpse of what goes behind maintaining her enviable figure.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, known to be a fitness enthusiast never misses on her morning workout schedule. From eating healthy to taking care of her skin on the go, Samantha is very particular when it comes to fitness and skincare. This morning, the Majili actress shared a video of herself acing a handstand and it is setting major fitness goals. Sam keeps encouraging her fans to practice yoga and meditation. If you are looking for some Monday Motivation, here's one right coming from Samantha Akkineni.

One can see in the video, the Oh Baby actress trying to handstand and is balancing her head with the help of her hands. Well, her fans and close friends are always in all praises for the actor’s fitness abilities. This is not for the first time, Samantha Akkineni keeps sharing her rigorous workout sessions on Instagram and it gives us a glimpse of what goes behind maintaining her enviable figure. Even during the lockdown, Sam tried her hands at yoga, pilates and other various stuff to stay fit.

Check out her latest video below:

On the professional front, Sam will next share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's rom-com titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Samantha Akkineni has also started shooting for her much-anticipated film, Shakuntalam. The film is being directed by Gunasekar and the shooting went on floors with a puja ceremony last month.

