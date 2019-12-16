Samantha Akkineni adorably says 'Accent alag hoga' as she speaks in Hindi; WATCH

Samantha Akkineni has left everyone surprised with her cute Hindi and we just can't get over it. She was asked to speak in Hindi to which she very adorably replied saying "accent alag hoga" And also that she's "very much South Indian".

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, as we all know always gives us styling cues with her every unconventional look. The stunner recently made a gorgeous appearance in a high slit cut gown at a fashion event in Mumbai. Sam looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery gown and finished out her look with minimal makeup and a sleek hairdo. During the event, Samantha also interacted with media and the video of the same is winning our hearts. Sam has left everyone surprised with her cute Hindi and we just can't get over it.

One of the reporters questioned Samantha about her Hindi film debut now that most of the South actresses are stepping into Bollywood. Interestingly, the stunner replied in Hindi saying that she will be seen in an upcoming Hindi series and that is her first step here. "I enjoyed being a part of it," said Majili actress. She further added, "I'm sorry, I know Hindi but won't talk as I'm very South Indian, I'll have an accent...but I understand very well...I can't wait for the new set of audience to see my work."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaan, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in November. 96, originally features Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

Sharing the news about the film's wrap up, Sam wrote on Instagram, "And it’s a wrap!! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday .. blessed to work with a team that manages to create magic everyday .."

