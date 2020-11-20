WATCH: Samantha Akkineni is back in action as she enjoys intense workout post her Goa holiday

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram account is a proof that she is very disciplined when it comes to working out.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni's latest workout video is all the motivation you need to hit the gym this weekend. As we all know, Sam is very particular about her fitness and diet, and the stunner leaves no stone unturned to maintain a fit body. Sam is a big fan of desserts but she equally workouts to fulfil her guilty pleasures. After holidaying in Goa with husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni is back in action as she lifts heavy iron at the gym. One can see in the video, the Majili actress is sweating out as she pumps iron while her trainer records it.

Sam's Instagram account is a proof that she is very disciplined when it comes to working out. She has tried various forms of exercises during the lockdown and believes in healthy eating. The Oh Baby actress makes sure she is in the best shape and is currently burning all the festive season calorie. Recently, the actress started a plant-based transformation to stay fit. Sharing about it on social media, she wrote, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. #day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna__vikas..Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet..."

Also Read: Prabhudheva secretly tied the knot to his physiotherapist at his Mumbai residence?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has not signed any project during the lockdown. She is looking forward to commence shooting of her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi in lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

