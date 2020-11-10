WATCH: Samantha Akkineni breaks the myth about plant based diet and begins her unique transformation journey

From home gardening, eating healthy to trying new forms of exercise, Sam has proved that she is a hardcore fitness enthusiast.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni leaves no stone unturned when it comes to staying fit and eating right. Amidst Pandemic, Sam has changed herself a lot and has adapted new ways to stay fit and fine. From home gardening, eating healthy to trying new forms of exercise, Sam has proved that she is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. Now, Samantha has found a new way of exercising called, plant-based transformation. The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself as she begins a unique transformation journey.

Sam wrote, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. #day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna__vikas..Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet...Let’s do this," followed by a green heart emoticon. Earlier, Sam managed to pull off 108 Surya Namaskars.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film titled, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'.

The stunner will also be seen in her Hindi web-series debut with Manoj Bajpaaye's The Family Man Season 2. She is currently also busy with the shooting of her upcoming chat show, Sam Jam.

