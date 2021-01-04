WATCH: Samantha Akkineni brings the best out of Naga Chaitanya as he laughs and talks candidly on SamJam

The makers of the chat show have released the first promo from the finale episode and Naga Chaitanya is total fun.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni turned host for a lot of Tollywood biggies like Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun for the chat show titled, SamJam. Interestingly, the last episode of the season will see none other than actor and Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya as the celebrity guest. Yes, you read that right! Chay will be seen in a very different avatar for the first time, thanks to Samantha Akkineni. The makers of the chat show have released the first promo from the finale episode and Naga Chaitanya is total fun. He is seen being candid and speaking his heart out like never before.

The power couple is winning hearts with their cute chemistry and we just can't get enough of them. There is n denying only Samantha Akkineni can bring the best out of Naga Chaitanya. During a few moments in the promo, Naga Chaitanya is seen a ditto copy of his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. The hand movements and the way he speaks will remind you of Nag. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni also asked Naga Chaitanya to rate her cooking and managing house. One of our favourite couples is all set to entertain us in the best stylish way.

Check out the promo below:

On the work front, Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Meanwhile, he has also kickstarted shooting for his next film titled, Thank You. The film will be directed by Vikram Kumar.

Credits :Aha Video Twitter

