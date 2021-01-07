WATCH: Samantha Akkineni enjoys animal flow body workout and you cannot miss her pup Hash's cameo

One can see in the video, Samantha Akkineni and her trainer are dancing to the motivational song as they take from one animal movement to another.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. The stunner makes sure to dedicate her time to workout as she kickstarts her day. Sam loves trying a different form of exercises and of late, she is enjoying animal flow body workout. Animal flow is a synchronised bodyweight dance and Samantha Akkineni is clearly enjoying it. The Oh Baby actress shared a video of herself working out at the terrace of her lavish house. One can see in the video, Sam and her trainer dancing to the motivational song as they take from one animal movement to another.

Animal flow workout is a mixture of martial arts and yoga. Well, one cannot miss the cute cameo of Samantha Akkineni's pet Hash. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "New year .... New hobby .. Let’s dance!" This looks exciting and clearly, Sam is motivating her fans to stay fit and how. Post holidaying in Goa during New Year's Eve, Sam is back in action. As we all know, Sam is very particular about her fitness and diet, and she just can't do without it.

Check out her video below:

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH FULL VIDEO

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni had commenced shooting of her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi in lead roles.

She will also be seen in Hindi series, The Family Man Season 2, which is set to release on February 12.

Also Read: 15 PHOTOS: From big lawn to aesthetic decor; A glimpse into Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy’s dream home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×