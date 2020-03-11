WATCH: Samantha Akkineni flaunts her toned body as she does heavy weightlifting like a boss

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of her doing heavy weightlifting like a boss and she is going to leave you stunned. Samantha Akkineni's love for fitness is pretty evident and she is setting major fitness goals.

Earlier, in an interview with Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the Majili actress had revealed her diet secrets behind her toned body. For breakfast, Sam eats avocados and eggs and for her lunch, she grabs fish or lamb with some millets. In the past, she said, "I still struggle to get to the gym. It's something that you know, well as an actor, you're forced to go to the gym, but when you see the results and when you know the high of after it's done, the adrenaline rush, it makes you happy. You are organized and you have that time and it's for yourself and it becomes therapy."

Check out Samantha Akkineni's workout video below:

On the work front, Sam was last seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaanu, the film featured Sharwanand in the male lead role. The stunner will now be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles. The shooting of the film will kick-start from April.

