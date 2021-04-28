WATCH: Samantha Akkineni gets a beautiful surprise as her team decorates vanity van with personalised items

Other celebs like Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh also showered Samantha Akkineni with lovely birthday notes.

Samantha Akkineni turns 34 today, April 28 and fans of the actress are showering her with lovely birthday wishes on social media. The Oh Baby actress also got a beautiful surprise from her team as they decorated her vanity van and it is all things personalized. The stunner took to social media and shared a glimpse of the same as her makeup artist Sadhna Singh and personal stylist Preetham Jukalker along with other team members celebrated her birthday with cakes, balloons and memorable photos hanging all over at the ceiling of the vanity.

One can see in the photos, Sam is looking pretty as always in a white shirt and no-makeup. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal shared a lovely photo of Samantha as she wished her on the birthday. Kajal wrote, "Happy Birthday to this benevolent beauty...stay blessed." Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara also shared a throwback photo with Sam and wrote, "Happy Birthday, keep shining." Other celebs like Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh also showered Sam with lovely birthday notes.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Samantha Akkineni has also kickstarted shooting for Gunasekhar directorial Shaakuntalam. She plays the titular role of Shakuntala and is paired opposite Dev Mohan in the film.

