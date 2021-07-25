WATCH: Samantha Akkineni gets her Sunday workout inspiration from Mirabai Chanu; Turns her beast mode on

Self-care routine and workout sessions at the gym play a very important part in the life of actress Samantha Akkineni. The Oh Baby actress makes sure to eat right and stay fit all the time. Her fitness journey has always left us inspired. From aerial yoga, gymnastics to meditation, parkour, and weightlifting, Sam has tried all forms of exercise. Samantha Akkineni also did 48 days of the Isha Kriya to calm down. Well, even on a Sunday, Sam has managed to drag herself to the gym and taken her time out for a workout.

The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself involved in an intense workout session. She has got her Sunday inspiration from no one but Tokyo Olympics winner Mirabai Chanu. Sharing the video, Sam wrote, "Sunday inspiration" and tagged Mirabai Chanu on it. One can see, she has got her beast mode on and is clearly killing it like a boss. Sam can be seen flaunting her toned arms and toned back in the latest workout video.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Sam will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. Written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, the film will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is also making her acting debut with this film.

